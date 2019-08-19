Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571

Lori Ann Stirushnik


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Ann Stirushnik Obituary
Lori Ann Stirushnik, 53, of Locust, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Stirushnik was born Dec. 3, 1965 in Auburn, New York to Carol Stager Weigand and the late Neil Earl Weigand. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her son, Eric John "Jake" Stirushnik.
Lori is survived by, husband, Eric Mark Stirushnik of Locust; daughter, Sarah (Adam) Saunders of Daphne, Ala.; granddaughters, Mia Ann and Emma Rose; mother, Carol Weigand of Jordan, N.Y.; brothers, Donald Weigand, Neil Weigand; and sister, Jessica Weigand.
Lori was a loving wife to Eric for 33 years, a nurturing, loving mother to her children, Sarah and Jake, and she cherished her two beautiful granddaughters.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home, 13575 Broadway Ave., Midland, NC 28107.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Stirushnik family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now