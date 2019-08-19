|
Lori Ann Stirushnik, 53, of Locust, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Stirushnik was born Dec. 3, 1965 in Auburn, New York to Carol Stager Weigand and the late Neil Earl Weigand. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her son, Eric John "Jake" Stirushnik.
Lori is survived by, husband, Eric Mark Stirushnik of Locust; daughter, Sarah (Adam) Saunders of Daphne, Ala.; granddaughters, Mia Ann and Emma Rose; mother, Carol Weigand of Jordan, N.Y.; brothers, Donald Weigand, Neil Weigand; and sister, Jessica Weigand.
Lori was a loving wife to Eric for 33 years, a nurturing, loving mother to her children, Sarah and Jake, and she cherished her two beautiful granddaughters.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home, 13575 Broadway Ave., Midland, NC 28107.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019