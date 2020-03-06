|
|
Louise Hatley Lorch, 90, of Oakboro, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Mrs. Lorch was born April 2, 1929 in Stanly County to the late Paul Greene Hatley and the late Essie Fannie Hatley.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Melvin Wesley Lorch; sister, Wilma Thompson; and brothers, Ronald Keith Hatley and Rayvon Hatley.
Louise enjoyed baking and was well known for her coconut cakes. She was a loving wife, mom, and mawmaw.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at East Albemarle Church of God. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Harry Harward. Burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Jordan and husband Sherrill, Renee Craig and husband Tom; sons, Dale Lorch and wife Gracie, Doug Lorch and wife Kathy; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Hatley; and sisters, Julia Brooks and Glenda Gilstrap.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lorch family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020