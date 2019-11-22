|
Louise West Lowder, 98, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.
Mrs. Lowder was born August 22, 1921, to the late Crowell Marshall and Ethel Carrie West.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Preston Lowder; brother, Grover Robert West; sister, Eula Belle Burris; sister, Ruby Kimmer; brother, Hampton West; brother, Cecil Bob West, and brother, Hubert Ray West.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 N.C. Highway 73, Albemarle, officiated by the Rev. David Talbert. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery prior to the service.
Louise is survived by, son, Myron Lowder and wife Nancy of New London; daughter, Judith Harrell and husband Carl of Mechanicsville, Va.; daughter, Emily Cornelius and husband Dan of East Bend; granddaughter, Barbara Foust; grandson, Douglas (Traci) Lowder; grandson, Robert (Shelly) Mann; grandson, Matthew (Rinnette) Lowder; granddaughter, Sarah (Brian) Hahne; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 N.C. Highway 73, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Hospice of Stanly County & the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC, 28001.
The family wants to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor and Hospice for their loving care of Louise.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lowder family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019