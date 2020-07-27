1/1
Louise (Barnhardt) Witherspoon
1929 - 2020
WADESBORO - On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Mrs. Louise Barnhardt Witherspoon, 90, passed away peacefully at Atrium Health – Stanly in Albemarle.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Wadesboro, with Rev. Dr. Harry Workman officiating. Entombment will follow at Anson Memorial Park.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Louise was born December 27, 1929 in Stanly County, NC and was a daughter of the late Fred Allen Barnhardt and the late Margie Allen Barnhardt.
She was a graduate of Oakboro High School.
She worked alongside her husband, who was the Director of Vocational Education for Anson County Schools, as his secretary for 40 years.
She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Wadesboro, however, her most noted attribute is that of being a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Surviving is her son, James E. "Jimmy" Witherspoon, Jr. of Buies Creek; her niece, Cheryl Masters of Champaign, IL; her nephews, Greg Pressler of Charlotte and Butch Pressler of Oakboro; and dear family friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest Witherspoon; and her sister, Bryte Barnhardt Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 423, Wadesboro, NC 28170, or to the Louise Barnhardt Witherspoon Scholarship Trust, Campbell University, P.O. Box 218, Buies Creek, NC 27506.
The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-2524
