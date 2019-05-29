Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Lullie "Pat" (Poplin) Dick


1932 - 2019
Lullie "Pat" (Poplin) Dick Obituary
Lullie "Pat" Poplin Dick, 86, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.
Mrs. Dick was born June 7, 1932 in Stanly County to the late Wriston Newell Poplin and the late Suna Lillie Poplin.
She was also preceded in death by husband, James Reece Dick; sister, Mildred Poplin Hartsell; and brother, Joe Poplin.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Keith Walters and the Rev. Lee Church. Burial will follow at the Paul's Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery at 40461 Paul's Crossing Road, Richfield.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa Pollock and husband Martin of Harvest, Ala., and Lisa Young and husband Dale of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Karen Brown, Tim Brown, Mike Brown, Gabby Young, Bailey Young; and five great-grandchildren.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Dick family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 29 to May 30, 2019
