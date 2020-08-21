1/1
Madge Christine Stoker
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madge Christine Stoker, 89, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Trinity Place.
Ms. Stoker was born November 1, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Ewell Eugene Harris and the late Lillie Octiva Harris.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Richard Stoker; sister, Colleene Harris Russell; and nephew, Edward Eugene Russell.
Madge was a dedicated church member, pianist, and organist. She also dedicated her life to God and used the talents he gave her from the time she was 13 years old until she was no longer able.
Ms. Stoker loved other peoples' babies and cats as her own and will truly be missed by all that knew her.
The family received friends from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service was on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Delane Burris and Rev. Billy Hill. Burial was on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 East Main Street, Albemarle.
Survivors include niece, Brenda Hill (Billy) of Albemarle, NC.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church at 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Stoker family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved