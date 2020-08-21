Madge Christine Stoker, 89, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Trinity Place.
Ms. Stoker was born November 1, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Ewell Eugene Harris and the late Lillie Octiva Harris.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Richard Stoker; sister, Colleene Harris Russell; and nephew, Edward Eugene Russell.
Madge was a dedicated church member, pianist, and organist. She also dedicated her life to God and used the talents he gave her from the time she was 13 years old until she was no longer able.
Ms. Stoker loved other peoples' babies and cats as her own and will truly be missed by all that knew her.
The family received friends from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service was on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Delane Burris and Rev. Billy Hill. Burial was on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 East Main Street, Albemarle.
Survivors include niece, Brenda Hill (Billy) of Albemarle, NC.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church at 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
