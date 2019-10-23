Home

Margaret (Griffin) Deese


1934 - 2019
Margaret (Griffin) Deese Obituary
Margaret Griffin Deese, 85, of Norwood, passed away Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 at Trinity Place, Albemarle.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel of Albemarle with the Rev. Nathan Fox and the Rev. Josh Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Norview Gardens. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Margaret was born May 2, 1934 in Stanly County and was the daughter of the late Tilman Alexander Griffin and Nancy Dan Mauldin Griffin.
Mrs. Deese was a 1952 graduate of Albemarle High and she attended Morgan Business School.
She was a homemaker and formerly worked at EJ Snyder. Margaret was a member of Memorial Baptist Church where she taught the Preschool Sunday School Class and was in the choir.
Mrs. Deese was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Wilbert Deese on March 24, 2011.
She is survived by a son, Wilbert Deese and wife Linda of Albemarle; a brother, T.A. Griffin; three grandchildren, Will Deese (Caroline), Wesley Deese and Jennifer Deese; and a great-granddaughter, Carlynn Jace.
Margaret was also preceded in death by a son, Marvin Eugene Deese on March 23, 1993; three sisters; and five brothers.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 873 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood, NC 28128 or Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
