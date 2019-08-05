|
Margaret Elaine Furr, 76, of Albemarle passed away July 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Phil McCrae officiating.
Born Nov. 15, 1942 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Cline Burleson and Doris Bowers Burleson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Canton Baptist Church.
Mrs. Furr was married to the late Donnie Dewey Furr.
She is survived by a grandson, Cameron Cagle.
A daughter, Paula Jo Furr, also passed away on July 25, 2019.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019