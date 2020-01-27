|
Margaret Whitley Hatley, 97, of Oakboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Hatley was born April 29, 1922 in Stanly County to the late John Franklin Whitley and the late Sarah Lambert Whitley.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hatley Sr., and son, Clyde Hatley Jr.
A private graveside service was held at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro officiated by Dr. Phillip Hunter.
Survivors include daughter, Kay Gibson and husband, Cliff, of Oakboro; sister, Dee Lindstrom and husband, Herb, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and brother, John Whitley of Roanoke, Va.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, NC 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hatley family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020