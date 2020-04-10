|
|
Margaret Hurlocker McGee, 90, of Givens Estates, Asheville, died Monday, April 6, 2020.
A native of Albemarle, she was the wife of James Conrad "J.C." McGee and a daughter of the late Albern Walter Hurlocker and Mary Surrilla Lowder Hurlocker of Albemarle.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Jones (Mrs. William Bain Jones Sr.) and Martha Bledsoe (Mrs. Louis Adams Bledsoe Jr.).
She is survived by two sons, James Walter McGee and his wife, Yvonne, of Taylors, S.C., and Dr. Timothy Conrad McGee and his wife, Joan, of Lenoir; her daughter, Constance Rebecca McGee Mabe and her husband, Steve, of Walnut Cove; five grandchildren, Julie McGee Nix, Stephen McGee, Hunter McGee, Christopher McGee, Casey McGeel and seven great grandchildren.
She was the granddaughter of the late Roland Dathie and Elizabeth Rebecca Bowers Lowder of Stanly County and George Jackson Hurlocker and Catherine Evann Isenhour Hurlocker of Cabarrus County.
She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church for more than 60 years and a member of the Ruth Circle.
In addition, Margaret was a member of the Ruth Davidson Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution, Chapter A.D. of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and Gardeniers Garden Club. She was formerly a member of the Country Club of Asheville, the Junior Vetust Study Club, the Lanier Literary Club, Asheville Art Museum Auxiliary, the Symphony Guild, NC Water Color Society, the Children's Welfare League and a former Board member of Brooks Howell Home.
She attended public schools in Albemarle and graduated from Virginia Intermont College Prep-aratory School in Bristol, Virginia. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a B.S. Degree in Home Economics, she specialized in Related Arts and Interior Design.
Margaret also was an accomplished artist, painting in water colors and oils.
Services will be conducted at a later date at Givens Estates Chapel. A private family burial was held at Lewis Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Margaret's home church, Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 NC 73 Hwy., Albemarle, NC 28001, Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731, or Givens Estates Resident Assistance Fund, c/o Development Department, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available online by going to "Obituaries" at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020