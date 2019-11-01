Home

Margie (Scott) Blalock


1942 - 2019
Margie (Scott) Blalock Obituary
Margie Scott Blalock, 77, of Locust, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Margie was born Jan. 23, 1942 in Stanly County to the late John Blalock and the late Odessa Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Tony Blalock.
Margie was a long-time Christian who loved her family and enjoyed reading and showed kindness to everyone.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Tom Mauldin. Burial will follow at the Running Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 24671 Millingport Road, Locust.
Survivors include daughters, Robin Carver and husband Jeff and Amy Sullivan and husband Butch; grandchildren, Brandi Williams and husband Russell, Tracy Carver, Hannah Honaker and husband Eric; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Emma Williams.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving Margie's family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
