Mrs. Margie Louise Spry Howard, 83, passed from this life to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She fought a long fight with Alzheimer's and was a breast cancer survivor.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wayne Howard, in 2010 after 53 years of marriage.
She was the youngest child of the late Reverend Robert Sanford Spry and Frances Isabell Newsom Spry. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Billy Anderson Spry and Jack Whims Spry Sr.
Margie grew up the daughter of a preacher and grew up to love the Lord at an early age.
She especially enjoyed the music of the church, music that worshipped the Lord. Gifted with a beautiful alto voice, she was always a member of her church choir and loved singing in duets, trios and quartets.
Even as a child and youth, she sang in the churches where her father preached, singing with her father, Sanford, and her sister, Frances.
Margie also loved being the mother of two daughters who cared so much for her. And she adored her grandchildren - Ethan, Abigail and Katelyn.
Family was very important to her and she instilled that in her daughters, making family reunions, holidays and gatherings such as birthday celebrations very special and a priority in their lives.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kim Lowry and her husband Tim of Pageland, SC, and Melanie Wilson and her husband Stephen of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Ethan Lowry and fiancée, Jessica Watkins of Zion, IL, Abigail Wilson and Katelyn Wilson of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Frances Spry Setzer of Albemarle NC; two sisters-in-law, Jean Smith of Concord, NC and Donna Huneycutt of Oakboro, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kim and Melanie want to say a special thank you to the staff at Accordius Health in Monroe for loving and caring for their mother over the past few years. The work of this nature is as much ministry as it is heath care and they have been a blessing.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral service was on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 4694 NC-205, Oakboro, officiated by Rev. Dr. Kinney Wallace and Rev. Tim Lowry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 4694 NC-205, Oakboro, NC. 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Howard family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.