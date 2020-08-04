Margot Nelle Cranford Austin, 96, of New London passed away August 1, 2020 in her home.

Her funeral will be graveside at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 at Fairview Memorial Park with a eulogy delivered by her son-in law, Terry Huneycutt.

Born January 14, 1924 in Bremerhaven, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Martin Nelle and Maria Katherine Schiehsle Nelle.

She worked in textiles and retired from Campus Clothing. She loved crossword puzzles, board games, travelling and spending time with friends and family.

She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting parties. She was athletic and impressed everyone when in retirement she hiked to the top of Grandfather Mountain.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John B. Cranford, and her second husband, Richard Daniel Austin.

She is survived by her daughter, Marietta Faye Thompson and husband Phillip Allen Thompson; stepdaughter, Linda Huneycutt and husband Terry; brother, Klaus Nelle of Bremerhaven, Germany, sister, Mia Bernhagen of Bellingham, Washington; grandson, Eric Allen Thompson and wife Linsie; great-grandson, Jett William Thompson; granddaughters, Sherry Hudson, Angela Clark, and Karen Goodwin; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Rd, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store