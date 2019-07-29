|
|
Marie Little Basinger Huneycutt, 93, beloved mother and grandmother of Concord, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
A memorial service will occur at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Indian Hill Presbyterian Church at 8349 N.C. Highway 200 in Stanfield, with the Rev. Rick Brundin officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
Ms. Huneycutt was born in Union County on June 13, 1926. She graduated from the New Salem School in 1944. She recently enjoyed attending her 75th high school reunion earlier this year, an annual tradition classmates celebrated at a local fish camp.
Ms. Huneycutt began her career in textile weaving at the Cannon Mills factory in Kannapolis where she later met her first husband, the late Capt. (USAF) L.C. Basinger Jr.
After the birth of their son, the late Ronald "Ronnie" Max Basinger, the family moved to military bases in Georgia and New Mexico until Capt. Basinger's death in 1955 during a training flight.
After returning to North Carolina, Ms. Huneycutt served as a role model for many in her family as a single, working mother who bought her own home and raised her son in Charlotte, later watching him graduate college and start his own family.
Ms. Huneycutt enjoyed a long career in book-keeping, including positions at The A & P and Eckerd Drug Stores.
In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her vegetable garden along with her second husband, the late John "Tom" Huneycutt, preparing home-cooked meals for her family and trips to the beach each September. She cherished visits from her family and friends, and she also enjoyed dining with them at the K&W Cafeteria.
Survivors include daughter-in-law Terry O. Basinger; grandson Michael S. Basinger; grandson Brian M. Basinger; grandson-in-law Joshua B. Saunders; niece-in-law Carol Goodman; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a , or to the .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Huneycutt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 29 to July 30, 2019