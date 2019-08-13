|
Our Dear Mother, Marjorie Ann Silva McIntyre Hopkins, passed away peacefully at 10 p.m. July 30, 2019, at Trinity Rehabilitation Center, Albemarle.
Born Nov. 27, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Thomas R. Silva and Catherine Mittal Silva, Marjorie completed high school in Pennsylvania in 1954.
She had one older brother, Thomas Silva, a very close and loving brother until his recent passing.
Marjorie married Leo P. McIntyre and had two sons, Leo McIntyre, of Round Hill, Va., and Robert McIntyre, of Niceville, Fla.
Marjorie then married the love of her life, Charles E. Hopkins, of New London, and they remained blissfully married 47 years until his recent passing.
Surviving are grandchildren, Robert Thomas McIntyre and Joshua Anthony McIntyre; and great-grandchildren, Courtney McIntyre and Joshua McIntyre of Round Hill, Va.
Marjorie was a veracious reader her whole adult life. She enjoyed traveling and sincerely took interest in those around her, striking up conversations and usually laughs. Going to the bank she would remark, "I wonder if I have any mad money?" The tellers, who all knew Marjorie would playfully ask, why is that? To which Marge would reply because when I don't have any money, I get MAD...
Marjorie's wish is that her and her late husband's ashes be entwined and delivered into the waters of Rocky Bayou, on a magnificent Florida day.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hopkins family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019