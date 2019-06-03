|
|
Marjorie Talbert Hudson, 92, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare-Mooresville.
Mrs. Hudson was born Oct. 27, 1926 in Stanly County to the late James William Talbert and the late Bertha Mae Talbert.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Jefferson Hudson; son, Lannie Hudson; sisters, Betty Harwood and Tharon Barringer; brothers, Keith Talbert and Douglas Talbert.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Zack Whitt. Burial will follow at the Norwood Cemetery at 406 N. Kendall St., Norwood.
Survivors include son, Toby Wayne Hudson and wife Kay of Mooresville; grandchildren, Erin Huneycutt, Wes Hudson and Matt Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Huneycutt, Emory Huneycutt, Taylor Huneycutt, Madison Huneycutt, Gabe Hudson, Seth Hudson, Ellie Hudson, Eli Hudson, Sam Hudson, Max Hudson and Lula Hudson.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hudson family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 3 to June 4, 2019