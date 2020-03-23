|
Marlene Price Mauldin, 79, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Mauldin was born June 17, 1940 in Stanly County to the late Lloyd Clarence Price and the late Flossie Eudy Price.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Gerald Davis Mauldin; and daughter, Donna Mauldin Bolick.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Silver Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 16072 N.C. Highway 138, Norwood, officiated by her son, Tom Mauldin.
Survivors include son, Tom Mauldin of Albemarle; daughter, Audrey Mauldin Durgin (Mark) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Trevin Bolick, Kristen Lewis, Allison Bolick, Ashley Marshall and Amanda Howell; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Price Smith.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mauldin family.
