Marshall Dwain Furr, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Atrium Health – Stanly.
His graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Stanly Gardens of Memory with the Rev. Darrell Huneycutt officiating.
Dwain was born Oct. 5, 1935 in Stanly County and was the son of the late Crawford Jack Furr and Annie Honbarrier Furr.
Mr. Furr was a retired employee of Wiscassett Mills.
He was a member of Albemarle Weslyan Church and was a Veteran of the Navy Reserves.
Mr. Furr is survived by his wife, Betty Lefler Furr of the home. Other survivors include three sons, Randy Furr, Jerry Furr and Ricky Furr (Gina), all of Albemarle; five grandchildren, Laura Furr, Lindsey Burleson (Austin), Ricky Furr Jr. (Rebecca), Travis Furr and Logan Furr; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe Furr, Braxton Smith and Easton Smith.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Furr Family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 6 to June 8, 2019