Marshall "Buddie" Poplin, 82, of Mint Hill passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after his battle with Alzheimer's, Aug. 19, 2019.
Buddie was born Oct. 6, 1936 in Albemarle to the late Marshall Taylor Poplin and Beulah Burleson Poplin.
Buddie will continue to be treasured by his children, Rene' Hendricks Little (Rick), Marsha Brackett (Bruce Rainwater), Marshall Buddie Poplin Jr. (Rob Thornton), along with four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Connie and Cody, and five great-grandchildren who called him Poppy. His wife, Peggy Smith, will also cherish sweet memories.
His two brothers, James Eddie and Johnny G. Poplin, preceded Buddie in death along with his first wife, Betty Wells Poplin.
Buddie loved spending time with his family, taking trips to his beach house in Kure Beach, gardening, fishing, spending time outdoors and telling stories of back in the day.
After working three years at Douglas Aircraft Company, Inc., Buddie retired from Perfecting Coupling Company in August 2003 after working 38 years. In 2008 he then worked for the Town of Mint Hill from 2006 until 2013 as park security.
The family will have a private gathering to celebrate Buddie's life.
Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7600 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 (www.donatehospice.org) or , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.
Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center are entrusted.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019