Marshall Ray Smtih, 87, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 due to complications from an automobile accident on April 19.

Marshall was born Sept. 8, 1931 in Stanly County, to the late Lonnie Evan Smith and the late Minnie Elizabeth Smith.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Smith; as well as sisters, Annie Mae, Evelyn and Clara.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda and husband John Schadt, Joyce and husband Kyle Almond, and Lisa and husband, Kelly Whitley; grandchildren, Stephen Parker, Kim Speight, Shane Almond, Derick Almond, Preston Whitley and Chase Whitley; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Pennington; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith loved people and enjoyed helping anyone that needed a hand.

Marshall loved his family and his girls Linda, Joyce and Lisa. Their daddy was their hero.

He will be truly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. May 10, 2019 at West Albemarle Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Adam Hatley. Burial will follow at the Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Albermarle Baptist Church, 336 Church St., Albermarle, NC 28001.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smtih family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 8 to May 9, 2019