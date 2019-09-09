|
Martha Hough Bailey, 76, of Albemarle, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Albemarle. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Martha was born on March 5, 1943 in Grayson County, Virginia to the late Joseph Carl Hough and Edith Wooldridge Hough.
She loved spending time with her family and she loved her grandchildren dearly.
Martha was married to the late Larry Ronald Bailey.
She is survived by two daughters, Meredith Snyder and JoBeth Thomas; a brother, Dr. Joseph Hough (Heidi); and grandchildren, Carson Snyder, Joseph Snyder and Guy Thomas.
Memorials may be made to the at www.heart. org and Cabarrus County Hospice and Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Bailey family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019