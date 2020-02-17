|
Martha Bennett Thompson, 97, of Norwood, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Nathan Fox and the Rev. LJ Brown will officiate and burial will follow at Norview Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Thompson was born on Nov. 29, 1922 in Beaufort County to the late Rev. J.C. and Addie Lee Bennett.
She retired from Russell Harvel Hosiery Mill in Mt. Gilead and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Martha will be remembered for her love of her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Connell Thompson, and her brother, Fletcher "Bud" Bennett.
She is survived by her children, Richard Thompson (Barbara) of Oakboro, John Thompson (Randi) of Albemarle and Mike Thompson of Norwood; seven grandchildren, Eric Thompson, Mark Thompson (Amanda), John Thompson Jr. (Emily), Chris Thompson (Kim), Dustin Thompson (Jamie), Matt Thompson (Kelly) and Kelly Caudle (Dustin); two step-grandchildren, Tuesday Mize (Josh) and Happy Little (James); and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020