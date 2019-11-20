Home

Marvin Eugene Coone


1936 - 2019
Marvin Eugene Coone Obituary
Marvin Eugene Coone, 83, of Norwood, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Norwood Church of God. The Rev. David Shankle will officiate and burial will follow at Norwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Mr. Coone was born on Aug. 29, 1936 in Stanly County to the late Preston and Bertha Melton Coone.
He worked for Stanly Fixtures and was a member at Norwood Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Biles Coone; brother, Harry Coone; and sister, Betty Jane Coone.
He is survived by his children, Tony Coone (Norma) of Norwood, Terry Coone (Janet) of Supply, Roger Coone (Lisa) of Norwood and Sheila Springer (Todd) of Norwood; his sister, Brenda Barbee (Tom) of Norwood; and brother Bobby "Pete" Coone (Deidra) of Albemarle; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences at edwardsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
