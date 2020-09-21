1/1
Marvin Howard "Chick" Seaford
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Marvin Howard "Chick" Seaford of Dogwood Park, Concord, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.
A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Aaron Edwards and Dr. Jim Collier. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Chick was born October 16, 1929 in Rowan County to the late Marvin Lowrance Seaford and Sarah Elizabeth Holder Seaford.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Melbert Queen Seaford.
Chick sold beauty shop supplies and was a member of First Baptist Church.
He served on the U.S.S. Buck in the U.S. Navy.
Chick is survived by children Paris Lynch and husband Tim of Concord, Starr Hummel and husband Scott of Greeneville, TN, and Todd Seaford and wife Diane of Concord; grandchildren Aaron, Seth and Samuel Lynch, Lauren and Julia Hummel, and Rachel McDonald, Audrey Pinion, and Meg Simpson; great-grandchildren Lincoln and Cole Pinion; brothers Gene Seaford and wife Mary, and Greg Seaford and wife Phyllis of Salisbury; and other extended family members.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 643, Concord, NC 28026.
Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral is assisting the Seaford family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 20, 2020
Paris, Sorry for your loss, you're in my thoughts and prayers.
Gina Atwell Clark
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chick was a wonderful person and I enjoyed every time he came in the shop! He always had a smile and loved life! He was a joy to know! He loved his family! Always had pictures to show! ❤❤❤
Pattie Porter Cunningham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved