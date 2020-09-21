Mr. Marvin Howard "Chick" Seaford of Dogwood Park, Concord, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.
A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Aaron Edwards and Dr. Jim Collier. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Chick was born October 16, 1929 in Rowan County to the late Marvin Lowrance Seaford and Sarah Elizabeth Holder Seaford.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Melbert Queen Seaford.
Chick sold beauty shop supplies and was a member of First Baptist Church.
He served on the U.S.S. Buck in the U.S. Navy.
Chick is survived by children Paris Lynch and husband Tim of Concord, Starr Hummel and husband Scott of Greeneville, TN, and Todd Seaford and wife Diane of Concord; grandchildren Aaron, Seth and Samuel Lynch, Lauren and Julia Hummel, and Rachel McDonald, Audrey Pinion, and Meg Simpson; great-grandchildren Lincoln and Cole Pinion; brothers Gene Seaford and wife Mary, and Greg Seaford and wife Phyllis of Salisbury; and other extended family members.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 643, Concord, NC 28026.
Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral is assisting the Seaford family.