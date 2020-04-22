|
|
Marvin Ray Hinson, 80, of New London, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Marvin was born Sept. 8, 1939 in Stanly County to the late Richard Lumas "Bud" Hinson Sr. and the late Cora Magdalene Hinson Hinson.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Lumas Hinson, Jr.; one sister, Annie Jane Hinson Stamper; and nieces, Donna Stamper and Janet Godwin.
Marvin was raised up on Reap Road in the Aquadale Community. He helped his dad on the dairy farm, worked at the Solite Polite in Aquadale, before buying Springfield Mobile Home Park, New London in 1975. He really enjoyed the rental business.
He was a good hearted, honest and compassionate person, whom would help anyone in need. He treated people like he wanted to be treated.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Aquadale Baptist Church Cemetery, 32871 Church Road, Norwood, officiated by Rev. Jeremy Holt.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Brooks Hinson, and one daughter, Lynn Michelle, of the home. He is also survived by a son, Kevin Efird of New London; one granddaughter, Misty Tanner of Tennessee; five great-grandchildren; niece, Sherri Blackmon of Aquadale; nephews, Roger Hinson of Badin and Chris Stamper of Locust; and special friends, Samantha Wilson, Debbie Springer, Lisa Wright, Jeff Boones and Judy Parnell.
Marvin had devoted his life to taking care of his daughter, Michelle for 42 years. He loved her very much. She was his heart, as was his son, Kevin.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Troy, Brittany McGuire and Michelle Springer for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to RHA, 11950 Howell Center Dr., Charlotte, NC 28227.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hinson family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020