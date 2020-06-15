Marvin Reece "Jack" Thompson, 85, of Locust, NC, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at his home.

His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel of Albemarle with Rev. Tab Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Jack was born December 11, 1934 in Stanly County, NC to the late Swink Thompson and Lucy Hatley Thompson.

He was a retired employee of North Stanly High School.

Mr. Thompson attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Doris Greene Thompson of the home. He is also survived by a daughter, Angie Eudy (Kelvin) of Locust, NC; two granddaughters, Andrea Eudy (Jamie) and Ashley Lowder (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Dalton Eudy, Makayla Eudy, Cayden Lowder and Grayson Lowder; two brothers, Coy Thompson (Martha) of Albemarle, NC and Ronnie Thompson (Rovetta) of Albemarle, NC; and a sister, Hazel Smith of Albemarle, NC.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, NC 28129 or to Community Home Care and Hospice of Troy, 1024 Albemarle Road, Troy, NC 27371.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Thompson family.

