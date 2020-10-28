Mary Doris Blake Burnette, 81, of Oakboro, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Doris was born October 22, 1939 in Cabarrus County to the late George Banks Blake and Margie Mae Hartsell Blake.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Charles "Mick" Augustus Burnette; sisters, Aleen Smith, Carolyn Kern; and brothers, Lee and John Blake.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The graveside service will be at 9 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Burnette and Pam (Chuck) Wiley; son, Brian Burnette; grandchildren, Chase, Abby, and Brandi; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Brianna; sisters, Betty Page, Sylvia Lingerfelt; step-sisters, Doris Ann Mullis, Beatrice Blackwelder, Nellie Drye; stepbrother, J.D. Love; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved baseball and was a die hard Braves fan. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Burnette family.
