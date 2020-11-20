1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Burleson
1928 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Burleson, 92, of Albemarle, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
She was born February 1, 1928 to Fred and Ila (Coley) Archer in Albemarle, NC.
She was a lifetime member of Pine Grove Methodist Church of Albemarle, NC.
During her retirement years, she enjoyed her flowers, goldfish pond, the company of her beloved Yorkie, Corkie, and watching her great-grandchildren play in her backyard.
Lib was preceded in death by her husband, Pierce H. Burleson; son, Reggie Pierce Burleson; mother, Ila Archer; father, Fred Archer, Sr.; brothers, Fred Archer, Jr., Kenneth Archer, Bob Archer; and baby sister, Margaret Archer.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Gay Burleson of Albemarle; four grandsons, Rusty (Arianna) Lowder of Melbourne, FL, Kyle (Audrey) Preslar, Chris Preslar, and Sam Preslar, all of Albemarle; brother-in-law, Duke Burleson; and three great-grandchildren, Jase, Knox and Charley Elizabeth Preslar, who were the loves of her life.
The family would like to thank Trinity Place in Albemarle for their care and compassion during her short stay.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
