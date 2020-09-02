1/1
Mary Elizabeth Hock
1936 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Hess Hock, 83, of Albemarle, passed away on August 31, 2020 at her home.
The family will have a celebration of life service next spring.
Mrs. Hock was born September 15, 1936 in Springfield, MO.
She always enjoyed going antiquing, finding collectibles and attending yard sales.
Mary was of the Christian faith and loved her family, especially her cat.
She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband Robert.
Mary is survived by her husband of 21 years, Robert Earl Hock of Albemarle; son Fred Jones (Sue) of Raleigh, NC; daughter Kay Pepper-Jones (C.J.) of Charlotte, NC; stepdaughters, Catherine Hock of Wilmington, NC and Amy McGowan (Randy) of Haw River, NC; grandchildren: Chris Jones of Raleigh and Stephen Jones of Goldsboro; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Blankenship.
Online condolences can be made at stanlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
