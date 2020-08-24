Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Palmer, 91, of Albemarle passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Her funeral will be a private graveside service in the Plyler Baptist Church Cemetery. Her casket will lie in state on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle where friends can pay their respects.

Born May 22, 1929 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Pierce Almond and Jennie Andrews Almond.

She was a homemaker and a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.

Mrs. Palmer loved flower gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Russell Palmer, as well as by a son, Tony Palmer, and a daughter, Sherrie Palmer Crawford.

She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Palmer Joyce and husband Steve of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Amy Hummell (Shaun) of Salisbury and Brian Crawford (Crystal) of Albemarle; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 32496 Pennington Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.

