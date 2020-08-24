1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Palmer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Palmer, 91, of Albemarle passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Her funeral will be a private graveside service in the Plyler Baptist Church Cemetery. Her casket will lie in state on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle where friends can pay their respects.
Born May 22, 1929 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Pierce Almond and Jennie Andrews Almond.
She was a homemaker and a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Palmer loved flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Russell Palmer, as well as by a son, Tony Palmer, and a daughter, Sherrie Palmer Crawford.
She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Palmer Joyce and husband Steve of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Amy Hummell (Shaun) of Salisbury and Brian Crawford (Crystal) of Albemarle; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 32496 Pennington Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved