Mary Lois Benton Rinehardt, 71, of Concord, died Saturday, March 21 at Five Oaks Nursing Center.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday June 28, 2020 at Hillside Baptist Church, 930 Concord Road, Albemarle NC 28001.
Mrs. Rinehardt was born April 10, 1948 in Stanly County, daughter of the late Marvin Benton and Annie Mae Pankey Benton.
She was a 1966 graduate of Albemarle High School. She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Albemarle.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin Jr., and Donald Benton, and a sister, Carolyn McPherson.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Rinehardt; sons, Michael Rinehardt Jr. and wife Pamela and Marty Rinehardt and wife Shanna; sisters, Bonnie Lee and Joyce Allman, both of Oakboro; grandchildren, Matthew Rinehardt (Laura), Paul Rinehardt (Ashley), Walker Rinehardt and McKinley Rinehardt; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Reagan.
Memorials may be directed to Camp Ability of WNC, 28 Villa Ct., Waynesville, NC 28786.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Rinehardt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.