Mary Patricia Kluttz Phillips, 76, of Locust, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
"Ms. Pat" was born Nov. 16, 1942 in Millingport to the late Jackson S. Kluttz and the late Mary Wyatt Clayton Kluttz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joel McCrea Phillips, as well as four siblings.
Survivors include her son, James Andrew "Andy" Phillips of Stanly Manor; daughter, Kimberly Helms and husband Lynn of Stanfield; grandson, Nicholas Helms; granddaughter, Mary Pressley and husband Michael; grandson, Wyatt Helms; brothers, Jack Kluttz, John Kluttz and wife Julie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Pat was a longtime Sunday School teacher at Mission Baptist Church, where she had taught three generations of church family members.
Ms. Pat loved the beach, working in her yard and reading a good book. She will be truly missed by her family, friends and her church family.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Mission Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jeremy Hyde and Pastor Ronny Russell.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Phillips family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019