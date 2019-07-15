Mary "Ruth" Lowder Eudy, 72, of Oakboro, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019, after several years of declining health. Her devotion to her family, friends and her Heavenly Father inspired everyone.

Mrs. Eudy was born Aug. 5, 1946 to the late James Hugh Lowder and Gertie Mae Lowder.

In March of this year, she was preceded in death by her loving sister, Judy Lowder Baker (Daryl).

Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend, aunt and Maw Maw. She will best be remembered for her warm smile, forgiving heart, amazing home cooking and love for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dale Eudy of Oakboro; daughter, Angela (Timothy) Cody of Gold Hill; grandchildren, Josh (Tera) Cope and Whitney (Joshua) Brosius of Albemarle; five beautiful great-grandchildren: Hailey, Gavin, Hudson, Myles and Noah; two brothers, Pete (Annette) Lowder of Stanfield and Keith (Sue Ellen) Lowder of Albemarle; one sister, Debbie (Dana) Barbee of Oakboro; and 19 wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family will received friends Sunday, July 14, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Oakboro. The funeral service followed in the church sanctuary officiated by Pastor Trent Drye and Pastor Martha McDowell.

Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Troy.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Eudy family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019