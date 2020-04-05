|
Mary Ruth Swaringen Kimrey, 88, of Albemarle, NC died peacefully Saturday April 4, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
A celebration of life will be held at Porter Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Kimrey was born Sept. 20, 1931 in Stanly County, to the late John Grover Swaringen and Clarice Ruth McIntyre Swaringen.
She was a graduate of Norwood High School and later retired from Smith Furniture of Albemarle.
She was a member of Porter Baptist Church where she served as the WMU President and was well known for her dumplings and candied yams.
She enjoyed camping with her husband, being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Kimrey was married to the late Roy Lee Kimrey Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1993.
She is survived by son Roy Kimrey Jr. (Cathy) of Monroe; daughter Sylvia Lawrence (Mickey) of New London; four brothers, J.T. Swaringen (Judy) of New London, Henry Swaringen (Sue) of Albemarle, Conrad Swaringen (Helen) of Norwood and Gerald Swaringen (Janet) of Albemarle; four grandchildren, Carmen Thomas (Matt) of Matthews, Emily Holleman (Adam) of Weddington, Michelle Osborne (Bryson) of Greensboro and Meagan Baugh (David) of Valle Crucis; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by brothers Lee Swaringen and Lane Swaringen, and a sister, Irene Mabry.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 182 Albemarle, NC 28001 and Porter Baptist Church, 16562 U.S. Hwy. 52 S., Norwood, NC 28128.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Kimrey family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020