Max Edward Smith, 91, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Smith was born October 14, 1928 in Stanly County to the late Walter Scott Smith and the late Mary Lue Rummage Smith.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Harwood Smith and by his sisters and brothers.
Mr. Smith was a veteran of World War II and Korean War.
Max earned a gunsmith degree from Montgomery Community College. He also loved to fish.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle, officiated by Rev. Josh Phillips.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey (Tammy) Smith of Norwood.
The family wishes to acknowledge Ginger Morton Govan and Bo Privette for their loving care for Max.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 873 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood, NC 28128.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
