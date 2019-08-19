|
Max Eugene Troublefield, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Mr. Troublefield was born Jan. 6, 1936 to the late Wade and Willie Johns.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his step-mother, Lizzie Troublefield, and sister, Shirley Rummage.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, son, David (Charlene) Troublefield, sister, Sue (Bobby) Harkey, and brother, Larry (Debbie) Troublefield.
Mr. Troublefield is also survived by his grandchildren, Davee, Ian, Sheena, Shanna and Joey; great-grandchildren, Asher, Declan and Callum. He is also survived by special friends, Steve Teeter and Charlie Hinson.
He worked for UPS for many years before retiring.
The body will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Mabry officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Troublefield family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019