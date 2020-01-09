|
Maxine Evelyn Clark, 98, of Oakboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Ms. Clark was born Nov. 21, 1921 to Grover Cleveland and Mary Barbee Efird.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Artus Burch Clark; infant son, Olen Burch Clark; several brothers and sisters.
Maxine was a charter member of Oakboro Church of God where she taught Sunday School for many years.
She enjoyed working in the garden, cooking and always kept a clean home.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Oakboro Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Torben Stroupe. Burial will conclude at the Oakboro Cemetery at 1397 N. Main St., Oakboro.
Maxine is survived by, son, Arte Clark; daughter, Myra Wayne and husband Jeffrey; grandchildren, Jeremy Wayne and wife Tiffany, Michael Wayne and wife Phyllis, Jonathan Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Stella, Abram, Elam and Lincoln.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Clark family.
