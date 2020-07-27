Mayme Efird Pinion, 90, of Norwood died Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow in Norwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Pinion was born April 25, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Arlie Leroy and Eddie Mae Johnson Efird.

She was a charter member of South Stanly Baptist Church.

Mrs. Pinion was a retiree of Wiscassett Mills with more than 30 years of service.

Following retirement she enrolled in Stanly Community College and became a certified nursing assistant and worked at Stanly Memorial Hospital for a short while.

She will be remembered as a Godly and Loving Mother who enjoyed spending time with and enjoying her family. She also enjoyed working in her flowers and yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Franklin Pinion, on August 20, 2015; her sister, Myrtle Ridenhour; and her beloved dog, Doosie.

She is survived by three daughters, Patty Byrd (Robert) and Gina Smith (Tony), all of Norwood, and Debbie Hunsucker (Roy) of New London; and one son, Mark Pinion of Norwood; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Annie.

Memorials may be made to South Stanly Baptist Church, PO Box 947, Norwood, NC 28128.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store