Melanie Anne Cook Lilly, 72, of Locust, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Melanie, also known as "Warden," was born Oct. 5, 1947 in Concord, to the late Ralph Calvin Cook and the late Ethel Pauline Morgan Cook.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory Kent Lilly.
Survivors include her significant other of 37 years, John "Terry" Hatley, the only one that could put up with her for that long.
She also leaves behind, daughter, Melissa "Pety" Moore and husband Scott of Monroe; daughter, Tammy Morgan and husband Dell of Union Grove; grandchildren, Megan Van Wieren and husband Will, Charlie Love and wife Lauren, Jared Gallarini and wife Ava, Alex Moore and Jordan Lilly; five great-grandchildren, Mya, Savannah, Cora, Evander and Indigo; sister, Linda Pearce-Starnes; brother Hack Cook and wife Sue; sister, Cathy "Jaybird" Lapish (Junior); as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Concord. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Will Van Wieren III.
Memorials may be made to West Stanly Christian Ministries, P. O. Box 27, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Lilly family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020