1925 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Melba (Meg) Vann Cox Sinclair passed away on July 1, 2019 in Colfax at the age of 94.

Meg was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Sinclair (1996), son, Steve Sinclair (1993), and grandson, Patrick Sinclair (1986).

Meg was survived by her brother, Belvin Cox of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter, Cathy Sinclair Hill of Kernersville; and a son, Art Sinclair of Chester, Va. She was also survived by seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A longtime resident of Albemarle, Meg was born in Cary to the late W.A. Cox and Xennie Cox on June 28, 1925. She was the fourth of eight children in this family.

Meg graduated from Rex Hospital School of Nursing with an R.N. degree in September 1946 and worked in pediatrics at Rex following graduation through December of the same year.

Meg accepted a director of nurses position at the N.C. Orthopedic Children's Hospital in Gastonia and worked there for two years (1947-48).

In 1949, Meg spent 10 months at the Margret Haig Maternity Hospital in New York City doing post graduate work.

Dr. Shaver of Albemarle hired Meg in late 1949 to work in the Old Yadkin Hospital (later was the Baptist Home in Albemarle).

She married Allen Sinclair of Norwood in March 1951 at West Albemarle Baptist Church. Meg was the head nurse in OBGYN from 1951 to 1953.

Meg put her career on hold to raise a family from 1953 to 1970.

She returned to work in 1970 as a nursing instructor at Montgomery Technical Institute in Troy, from 1970 to 1976, and as director of the nursing program from 1977 to 1979.

The MTI program had a 92 percent pass rate for LPNs during this time. Meg was the director of nursing at the Lutheran Home in 1980.

Meg was long-term member of First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School for many years.

She also enjoyed working in her yard and she loved to decorate and make things bright and cheerful.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC. 27262.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sinclair family.

