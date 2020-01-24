Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Melvin Lorch


1927 - 2020
Melvin Lorch Obituary
Melvin Lorch, 92, of Oakboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Woodhaven Court in Albemarle.
Mr. Lorch was born May 8, 1927 in Stanly County to the late Joseph Lorch and the late Ida Jane Bowers Lorch. He was also preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Melvin enjoyed painting and golfing.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at East Albemarle Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary officiated by Rev. Harry Harward. Burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory.
Survivors include wife, Margaret Louise Lorch; daughters, Sandra Jordan and Renee Craig; sons, Dale Lorch and Doug Lorch; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lorch family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
