Michael Edward West, a devoted husband, respected teacher, coach and all-around kind soul, passed away on April 6 in Pinehurst.
Mike is survived by his wife Shana, father Bill, brother David and family, sister Amy and family, sister-in-law Tina and family and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Joanne.
Mike will be dearly missed, but his legacy will continue.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you visit www.phillipsfh.com to make your condolences.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Montgomery County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020