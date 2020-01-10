|
Michael Kevin Goforth, age 49, of Troy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Rev. Rodney Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Southside Cemetery.
Michael was born Nov. 14, 1970 in Montgomery County.
He was the son of Charlie and Carol M. Goforth of Troy. He was a graduate of West Montgomery High School and received a degree in computer technology from ECPI.
He was employed in the administration department at Albemarle Correction Facility for 10 years. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Michael enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals with his son. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Livengood of the home; one son, Jake Michael Goforth of the home; and one brother, Greg Goforth (Lisa) and children Matthew and Miranda Goforth of York, S,C.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clem and Louise Morris, and his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Pauline Goforth.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and other times at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service.
Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020