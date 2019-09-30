|
Michelle McGuire Park, 67, of Norwood, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church with Father Peter Fitzgibbons officiating. A rosary service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the rosary service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Michelle was born on Dec. 18, 1951 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. to the late John and Nancy Chubb McGuire.
She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she taught religious instruction for 10 years.
Michelle was active in the lives of her children. She was team manager for South Stanly High School soccer team, where she organized meals for the team and recorded game statistics and scoring.
She was "Class Mom" for all four of her children at various stages throughout elementary school. She was a leader of the Norwood Girl Scout Troop, where she coordinated events, trips, fundraising, cookie selling and overnight campouts and countless other jobs, volunteer work and sacrifices made all in the name of her family.
After all her children started school she began a career serving children at South Stanly Middle School cafeteria and retired from Locust Elementary School cafeteria.
When Michelle wasn't "yelling at her kids," she enjoyed pina coladas on her favorite beach, Oak Island, where she and Nelson have had a family vacation home for the past 27 years.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson Augustus Park III of the home; daughter, Amanda Park (Erik Nuss) of Greensboro; sons, Nelson Augustus Park IV (Jessica Hinson) of Wilmington, Ryan Park (Cary Guzman) of Carolina Beach and Evan Park (Amanda Henry) of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Cooper Nuss, Isla Nuss, Rosalina Luna Park and Nelson Augustus Park V; brothers, Jack McGuire (Anita) of Spencerport, N.Y., Tim McGuire (Shelley) of Lewiston, N.Y. and Tom McGuire (Kathy) North Tonawanda, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny McGuire, and her stepfather, Ernest Jaggers.
Online condolences at edwardsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019