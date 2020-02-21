|
Millie Joyce Honeycutt Gardner, 74, passed in the comfort of her own home on Lake Tillery, Norwood, North Carolina, on Feb. 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
Millie was born in Locust, North Carolina, on Oct. 26, 1945, to the late Nay Honeycutt and late Grovine Barbee Honeycutt.
On her birthday in 1962, she married her husband of 57 years, Johnny Gardner. Upon their marriage, Millie made her first visit out of the Carolinas to San Diego, California, where she and Johnny lived in the first year of their marriage before returning to North Carolina and welcoming their first and only child, Rick.
Being a mother, wife and grandmother were the roles Millie valued most.
In the mid 1970s, Johnny became an ordained minister and Millie proudly and honorably took on her role as the "preacher's wife."
Many who knew Millie as the preacher's wife knew the pastorship was one in which she and Johnny felt they served as a co-ministry together.
In their time of ministry, they served in Montgomery County and Stanly County at Wadeville Baptist Church, Poplin Grove Baptist Church and Stony Fork Baptist Church.
Millie was a talented pianist, keyboardist and alto vocalist, roles she served many years at each church of their ministry.
All who knew Millie knew that she was creative, artistic and inquisitive.
Millie loved cooking and trying and tweaking new recipes. In 2009, she published a cookbook, "Millie's Way," a treasured publication of recipes she had used, loved and made her own over several decades.
An avid gardener, Millie grew most of the vegetables and herbs that were at the center of what she loved cooking most.
She also loved growing many different varieties of flowers each year. For several years, Millie made decorative floral arrangements to sell at local craft shows.
Home design and interior decorating were also some of her greatest passions in life. Millie truly made each of her houses a home.
Millie is survived by her husband, Johnny Gardner, of the home. She is also survived by her son, Rick Gardner, and husband, Jonathan Evans, of Concord, as well as her grandson, Joshua Gardner, and husband, Matthew Cox, of Greenville. Additionally, Millie is survived by her puppies, or fur babies as she so endearingly referred to them, BJ and Zoey. A family friend, Dwight Furr, also survives.
Per her wishes, the family will host a private celebration of life to honor Millie.
Edwards Funeral Home of Norwood is assisting the Gardner family during this time.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie, especially Angela Cates, Beth Thomas, Crystal Thomas and Kristen Furr for their loving care of Millie in making sure her last days were most peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020