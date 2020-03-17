Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
at the home
38175 Bren Anna Drive,
New London, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:30 PM
Stanly Gardens of Memory
Albemarle, NC
View Map

Miriam Robbins Dunham


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Robbins Dunham Obituary
Miriam Robbins Dunham, 98, of New London, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Miriam was born Dec. 20, 1921 in Georgia to the late Lyman Stewart Robbins Sr. and Miriam Belle Rix Robbins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the home, 38175 Bren Anna Dr., New London. The service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Nina Miller. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle.
Miriam is survived by her son, Woody (Melinda) Dunham Jr. of Albemarle; three daughters, Miriam Jo (Sr. Joanna) Dunham of Crozet, Va., Trudy Dunham of Saint Paul, Minn., Nancy Dunham of Tampa, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Justin (Molly) Dunham and Meghan (Hector Diaz) Dunham.
Miriam is remembered for her many years of work at the New London School library.
She smiled at every child and teacher as they entered the library to ensure that they felt good about themselves and being in the library.
While she didn't know all their names, she knew their faces and challenged the students to be curious, ask questions and learn.
To honor Miriam, the family requests that you connect with your family and friends and conduct acts of community service. Living in community is special.
Having people and family around you is very good. You can't do better than that or ask for more. You get what you give. Miriam has always given, done for and provided leadership, not as an obligation, but as a privilege.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Dunham family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -