Miriam Robbins Dunham, 98, of New London, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Miriam was born Dec. 20, 1921 in Georgia to the late Lyman Stewart Robbins Sr. and Miriam Belle Rix Robbins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the home, 38175 Bren Anna Dr., New London. The service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Nina Miller. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle.
Miriam is survived by her son, Woody (Melinda) Dunham Jr. of Albemarle; three daughters, Miriam Jo (Sr. Joanna) Dunham of Crozet, Va., Trudy Dunham of Saint Paul, Minn., Nancy Dunham of Tampa, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Justin (Molly) Dunham and Meghan (Hector Diaz) Dunham.
Miriam is remembered for her many years of work at the New London School library.
She smiled at every child and teacher as they entered the library to ensure that they felt good about themselves and being in the library.
While she didn't know all their names, she knew their faces and challenged the students to be curious, ask questions and learn.
To honor Miriam, the family requests that you connect with your family and friends and conduct acts of community service. Living in community is special.
Having people and family around you is very good. You can't do better than that or ask for more. You get what you give. Miriam has always given, done for and provided leadership, not as an obligation, but as a privilege.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Dunham family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020