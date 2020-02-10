Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Mitchell Efird


1942 - 2020
Mitchell Efird Obituary
Mitchell Efird, 77, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.
Mitchell was born Feb. 20, 1942 in Stanly County to the late Virgil Nathaniel Efird and the late Dallie Mae Barbee Efird.
The family received friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
The funeral service officiated by the Rev. Jeremy Hyde will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. Burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 East Main St., Albemarle.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Efird; sons, Robbie (Abigail) Efird of Greensboro and Kenny (Deven) Efird of Summerfield; brothers, James (Carol), Martin (Connie) and Richard (Susie) Efird; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Landon and Addision Efird.
Mitchell's pride and joy were his three grandchildren and his favorite pastime was watching them play sports.
He was a loyal employee at Lorch's Plumbing for 42 years.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Troy, NC 27371.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Efird family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
