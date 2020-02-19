|
|
Mitzi Carpenter Morton, 62, of Albemarle passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at West Albemarle Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mitzi was born on Feb. 8, 1958 in Stanly County to John and Peggy Carpenter.
She worked at Brown, Brown & Brown for 42 years. She was an incredible mother, wife and "Lolly" to her grandchildren.
Mitzi will be remembered for her love of life, cooking and her family.
In addition to her father, John Carpenter, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren Hinson.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Morton of Endy; daughter, Lindsay Meyer of Rochester, Minn.; son, Alexander Morton of Richfield; and grandchildren, Payton, Lauren and Charlotte Meyer, Delilah Morton and Deagan Furr.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Stanly County, Stanly County Humane Society, American Red Cross and Sid Talbert Youth Fund at West Albemarle Baptist Church.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020