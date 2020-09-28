Myra Gay Crowell Ledbetter passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with her immediate family by her side.

She was born on September 4, 1957, the youngest daughter of Clarence and Doris Crowell.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tony Ledbetter, and four children, Jon Ledbetter (Jessica), Jamie Thompson (Dustin), Jodi Hathcock (Joshua), Jordan Whitley (TJ); and a wonderful legacy of 21 beautiful grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Odell (David), and many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly. She will be missed by all, especially by Turbo and Lizzy, her constant canine companions.

Myra was a member of several faith communities and loved all those at Gleaning Mission and Harvest Church who helped grow her faith over the years. Even with the physical limitations she experienced the last 20 years, her faith was strong, and her love of God was always evident in her beautiful smile.

From a cross-country trip to the Grand Canyon with her extended family, beach and mountain trips and a Disney cruise with all her children and grandchildren, to a trip to Hawaii with her sister, she was happiest when making memories.

The Celebration of Myra's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 2:00 pm at Hipo's Campground (24076 St. Martin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001), a place she dearly loved, and where she spent most of her childhood.

For those comfortable with joining the family, social distancing and masks are encouraged. Seating will be provided, the dress will be casual, as would be fitting for a campground.

For those who would like to visit with the family at other times, they will be at Tony and Myra's house on Thursday and Friday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

