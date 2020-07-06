1/1
Myron Dudley Crook Jr.
1936 - 2020
Myron Dudley Crook, Jr., 83, of Charlotte, NC, passed away July 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Hartsell Crook; son, Randolph "Rand" Willis Crook; stepsons, Jeffrey and Chris Fowler and Phillip and Jason Meggs; one grandson, Miles Dudley DeNezza Crook; one granddaughter, Giorgia Ruth-Ann DeNezza Crook; four stepgrandsons and three stepgranddaughters.
The Crook family will visit friends and family from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ellington Funeral Service. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fort Mill, S.C.
To read a full biography of Dudley's life, please visit ellingtonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
